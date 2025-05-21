Jesy Nelson is lifting the lid on her journey to motherhood in an emotional new documentary.

Jesy Nelson is releasing a documentary about her pregnancy

The former Little Mix star - who gave birth to twin girls Ocean and Story with her partner Zion Foster this month - allowed cameras to follow her during her "high risk pregnancy" to make a fly-on-the-wall series for Amazon Prime Video and Jesy has explained she wanted to tell her story in her "own words".

In a statement posted on Instagram, she wrote: "We have more exciting news to share … I feel so excited and proud that we can finally reveal we have been filming our own series for @primevideouk.

"We met with the creative director @demidoyle and Producer Gavin at @navybee.tv, letting the cameras in wasn’t an easy decision for us as it’s such a deeply personal time but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words.

"We opened the doors fully and I’m really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story."

Jesy, 33, went on to explain fans will see her "highs and lows" in the months before she welcomed her girls, adding: "I’ll be honest, it’s not been easy as it’s been such a high risk pregnancy, so you’ll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through.

"I hope you will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life … Coming to Prime Video."

According to The Sun newspaper, the film is titled 'Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix' and charts her life after leaving the girl group in 2020.

She previously released a BBC documentary called 'Odd One Out' in 2019 which detailed Jesy's struggle with mental health issues.

During her pregnancy, the singer was diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, which can put one or both babies at risk, and she underwent emergency surgery in March in a bid to save the twins' lives.

She spent weeks in hospital because of the complications and she explained her situation to fans in a previous post on social media, which read: "We wanted to let you in on our journey of what we've been going through.

"So we are having identical twins which is so exciting - we cannot believe it. But, unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins.

"The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of.

"But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications - one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it's really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying."

She was monitored by doctors and gave birth to her daughters earlier this month.

In a post announcing the birth, Jesy wrote: "So … Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong!

"We’ve never felt more in love. Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster. (sic)"