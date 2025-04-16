Jim Jefferies is "more proud " of his short-lived sitcom 'Legit' than "anything else" he has done.

The 48-year-old comedian always feels "over the moon" when he talks about his FX show which sees a fictionalised Jim live with his friends, and they go on to assist people "in the worst possible manner".

His feeling of pride is because Jim got to showcase his "edgy" comedy, as well as an "unforced, genuine amount of heart" that did not always come across in Jim's stand-up routines.

Speaking of the sitcom - which was cancelled in May 2014 following a ratings slump - he told Cracked.com: "Anytime I get to talk about 'Legit', I’m over the moon.

"That’s my favourite thing I’ve ever done.

"I’m more proud of that TV show than I am of my stand-up or anything else I’ve done.

"I put my heart and soul into that show.

"When you’re an edgy comic or you tell dirty jokes for a living, people can see you as a bit of a b****** or an a****** or a smut peddler or whatever.

"With 'Legit', I got to show that, but I also got to show an unforced, genuine amount of heart, which doesn’t always come across in stand-up."

The show's three main stars were Jim, Dan Bakkedahl, who played Jim's best friend and roommate Steve Nugent, who dealt with depression after divorcing his wife, and DJ Qualls as Billy Nugent, "Steve's vocal" and "cunning muscular dystrophy-afflicted brother" who tries to keep his independence.

Jim - who fought hard to save the 'Legit' from being axed - said there was a "genuine love" between the three characters in real life.

He added: "I still see Dan Bakkedahl almost once a week.

"We play pinball together, and we’re still very tight.

"I’m still very good friends with DJ too, who just got engaged, and DJ came out as gay at one of my shows.

"Part of the magic of that show was there was genuine love between the three main characters in real life.

"We deeply cared for each other."

And the funnyman feels the show had the "truest representation" of disabilities, "with it not being forced".

He explained: "Having all those disabled actors, I believe that show is maybe the truest representation of that sort of thing, with it not being forced.

"Other shows have tried to do it, but it’s always a little bit patronising or it’s making fun of them.

"In 'Legit', their disabilities weren’t hidden, and they weren’t glossed over, but they weren’t the defining thing about the character.

"They were being joked with and about, but they were always in on the joke or heavily a part of the joke."