Jimmy Bullard is to take part in I'm A Celebrity... All Stars.

Jimmy Bullard took part in I'm A Celebrity... in 2014

The 46-year-old former footballer is said to be returning to the jungle alongside a number of other former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestants from previous years and the ex-Soccer AM host will be hoping to do better than his original stint in 2014, when he was the first campmate to be voted off.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Jimmy had a brilliant time in the original series he took part in and it really opened the door to his broadcasting career.

“He was voted off first last time and he felt he had a lot more to give.

"Now he’s got the chance to get stuck in again, although he’s a bit older so he is worried he might find it harder to rough it.

“His banter is still on top form though. Producers are hopeful he’ll have a bromance with Harry Redknapp, who is also taking part.”

As well as Jimmy and 2018 King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp, The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins - who lasted only three days in the jungle when she took part in the 2014 edition of the programme - and 2016's third-placed Adam Thomas are also set to take part.

Adam memorably took part in a record 12 Bushtucker Trials during his time in the Australian jungle and returned to present the companion series I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp with Joel Dommett and Emily Atack in 2019.

A source told The Sun newspaper of his decision to sign up for All Stars: "This will be a glorious return for Adam as he established himself as a true fan favourite through his series in camp and then on the spin-off show.

"He's stayed in the limelight, too, with Waterloo Road and then on ITV alongside brother Ryan with challenge show 99 To Beat.

"It's the perfect time for him to head back into the jungle and affirm his position as Mr Bushtucker Trial."

The first legends series aired in 2023 and saw the returns of former campmates Myleene Klass, Helen Flanagan and Jordan Banjo.

A source said: "That was one of the biggest entertainment shows of the year averaging 5.2million views across its consecutive weeknight run.

"We’re very excited about bringing back campmates from over the years in a brand-new setting in South Africa."