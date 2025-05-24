Jimmy Carr became a comedian because he was depressed.

The 52-year-old star revealed he wasn’t happy with his life when he was in his mid-20s so he decided to change it up and “become a comedian to tell jokes above a pub”.

Speaking on ‘Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend’, he said: “I was a bit depressed in my mid-20s.

“I didn't like my life, I didn't like where it was going. I left everything to become a comedian to tell jokes above a pub.”

He also revealed that the inspiration to become a comedian, came from making his mother Nora – who suffered with depression for much of his childhood – laugh.

He explained: “She was depressed for a lot of my childhood… Making her happy made me happy, so the compulsion to be funny came from that.”

Nora died from pancreatic cancer over 20 years ago and Jimmy admitted it took a huge toll.

He said: “'I was very close to my mother, so her dying was the worst thing I could imagine. When I was a kid, my fear was this sort of separation anxiety of something happening to her.

“When it happens, there's a weird freedom, where that's happened and I'm still here. It got across to me what mortality really is.

“This is it, this is your life, you don't get another go, so do what you want to do.

“I don't believe in an afterlife,' he continued. 'But I carry her with me I think about her all the time. But there is an after life – the kids are the afterlife.

“There's a theory that you die twice, once when you die and then again the last time someone says your name.”

And, Jimmy also shared about how he is coping with the “shocking” death of his best friend and ‘Eight Out Of 10 Cats’ co-star Sean Lock, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 58 after being diagnosed with cancer.

He said: “It's a weird thing where you know it's coming but it's still shocking. I got sent all of the best bits of Sean and they all had me in them. It's a very privileged position.