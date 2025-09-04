Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is doing Strictly Come Dancing to inspire his children.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing

The 53-year-old retired footballer insists his motivation to sign up for the upcoming series of the hit BBC Latin and ballroom dance show was not money, but to show his four daughters that he is putting himself in a "vulnerable position" to learn something new and to become a "better and open-minded" person.

Jimmy is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column as saying: "The finances were not a driver for me.

"The drive is more about showing my girls that I can put myself in a vulnerable position and try to learn a new skill, try to compete and work hard to become better and be open-minded."

The star said Strictly Come Dancing - of which the new series begins on September 20 - is one of his family's favourite programmes.

Jimmy added: "I was contacted by the producers.

"It's a show that we as a family have always watched.

"On a Saturday, we'd all sit together, after our dinner, and watch it, and then on Sunday, we'd watch the results.

"It's a big thing for us."

Jimmy - who has played for football clubs including Leeds United, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea F.C. - said he is looking forward to the challenge of performing routines on the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor.

He said in a statement: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before, but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!

"Bring on a new type of footwork, with hopefully no own goals."

The former Burton Albion F.C. and Northampton Town F.C. manager's Strictly Come Dancing signing was announced during the August 11 episode of BBC's The One Show.

Jimmy will be joined by 14 other celebrities who will battle it out to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

They are 36-year-old Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - also known as Nitro from BBC's Gladiators - Love Island star Dani Dyer, 29, and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, 62.

Also, YouTuber-and-podcaster George Clarke, 25, EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, 46, trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein, 23 - the first model with Down Syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue magazine - and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix, 45, will grace the ballroom floor.

In addition, retired England rugby player Chris Robshaw, 39, The Apprentice 2019 candidate Thomas Skinner, 34, former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, 37, and Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, 66, were also confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

And completing this year's line-up are Lorraine and Good Morning Britain's Los Angeles Correspondent Ross King, 63, former England women's football player Karen Carney, 38, and Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope, 30 - who replaced Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, 49, after he withdrew from the series for medical reasons.