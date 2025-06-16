JB Gill has ruled out doing I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

JB Gill at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

The JLS star - who lives on a farm in Kent with his wife Chloe Tangney, their 11-year-old son Ace and their seven-year-old daughter Chiara - fears having snakes slithering on him whilst being buried alive in a coffin for a Bushtucker Trial, to win meals for camp on the ITV reality show.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday (15.06.25), he said: "I don't think it's for me.

"It's the snakes. Now you've heard it here first, if I do that show, the first thing they're [show bosses] going to do is they're going to put snakes and me in a coffin - and no, just no! I'm OK."

JB's bandmate Marvin Humes starred in the ITV jungle survival show in 2023, and he was the sixth celebrity to be eliminated.

The Beat Again hitmaker said swapping his life for the Australian jungle for approximately three weeks was one of the best things he has done.

Marvin, 40, told OK! magazine in 2024: "What you see is what you get. There can be lots of sitting around in not comfortable places, like a wooden log, and obviously the food situation is tough.

"There were rats running around in the Bush Telegraph. There are obviously cameras everywhere, but it is a real jungle. But listen, on the flip side, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done."

JB, 38, and his fellow JLS bandmate Aston Merrygold, 37, have both competed on Strictly Come Dancing, and the former jumped at the chance of taking part in the BBC's Ballroom and Latin dance competition.

The Everybody in Love performer - who was a contestant in the show's 20th anniversary series in 2024 - told Metro.co.uk last year: "When my agent spoke to me about doing Strictly, I was all in. It’s an incredible opportunity.

"The thought of being able to learn so many different styles of dance was amazing. [Considering] it’s Strictly’s 20th anniversary as well, it was a no-brainer."

JB - who developed a successful partnership with his 34-year-old professional dance partner Lauren Oakley after she was drafted in as a replacement for the injured Amy Dowden, also 34 - would love to take his dance experience further by doing musical theatre shows.

He said: "I would never, ever say never.

"After shows like Strictly, the winners have gone into musical theatre and stage productions – they’ve taken their dancing experience further. That’s something I would love to do.

"There’s nothing in the plans yet, but, never say never."