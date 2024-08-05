JB Gill has signed up for 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

JB Gill will appear on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing when it returns to screens in September

The 37-year-old pop star - who is best known for being part of 'The X Factor' boyband JLS - will be hitting the dancefloor for the upcoming series of the Latin and ballroom competition and immediately agreed to take part, especially as he "loved" doing a festive special more than 10 years ago.

He said: "I danced in the 'Strictly' Christmas special over a decade ago and loved it, so when I got the call to join 'Strictly' this year, it was an immediate yes from me. I’m raring to go and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs - I’m here to embrace it all."

The 'Beat Again' singer first revealed the news on ITV's 'This Morning', where he told hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle that the type of dancing he will be doing on the show will be "very alien" to him because it is so different to the type of movement he did in his pop group.

He said: "I did the Christmas special, it was pretty fun. I feel like it was the most similar dancing to things I would have done in JLS, but I do feel like a lot of the rotuines and styles [this time] are very alien to me. I'm not a trained dancer, I didn't go to stage school growing up so it's gonna be a learning curve for me."

Just hours earlier, it was confirmed that Chris McCausland will become the first-ever blind contestant on the show.

The 47-year-old comedian - who lost his sight at the age of 22 when he was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa - has signed up for the BBC Latin and ballroom show when it returns this September but admitted that he has "never even watched it" to begin with.

He said: "I've never watched it ever. I don't know what I'm getting myself into. Ask me when I get into week two and get the hang of it. I kept it a secret so good and it was in the papers, and now at least I can say!"