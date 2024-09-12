Joanna Page made to feel like a 'pop star' while filming Gavin and Stacey finale

Joanna Page says filming the ‘Gavin and Stacey’ finale in front of a huge crowd has made her feel like a "pop star".

The ‘Love, Actually’ star compared making the hotly-anticipated last-ever episode of the BBC sitcom - in which she plays Stacey Shipman, the wife of Gavin Shipman (Mathew Horne) - to being a musical superstar, and she is “enjoying” every moment because she knows it won't "last long".

Speaking to ‘EastEnders’ star Natalie Cassidy, 41, on their ‘Off The Telly’ podcast, the 47-year-old actress said: “It's mad. You pull up in the car and get out and the crowd just go ‘Wayyy’, and you genuinely feel like a pop star or something.

“So I'm enjoying myself for now, because I know that when it finishes I'll be going home to my four children, who'll be like, 'Mummy mummy can I have my tea, mummy I want this I want that,' so I'm enjoying being fussed over, because it's not going to last for long.”

Joanna has been having “so much fun” shooting in Wales with the rest of the cast, including Alison Steadman, 78, Larry Lamb, 76, and Rob Brydon, 59.

She said: “Oh my god it's so much fun. I'm laughing absolutely loads. It's just mad though, it's absolutely mad.

“I mean we've been down the slots, I've been filming my scenes with Nessa at the slots. And it's just mad because there's so many people, we'll be filming and then the beach will suddenly get full of people coming to watch. It's so lovely and sweet.

"And there's so many dogs being brought down, so I'm meeting all these different little dogs.

“The public are coming and so are the fans. It's absolutely gorgeous because it's been pouring with rain recently but people are still coming down and standing to watch us. It's really sweet, and bringing little gifts and presents. It's lovely.”

Recently, James Corden, 46, confirmed he and his 'Gavin and Stacey' co-creator Ruth Jones, 57, were filming the episode - which will be the first instalment since the 2019 Christmas special - in Barry again, ahead of the Christmas Day finale.

He wrote on Instagram: “Day 2. One last time on the island x.”