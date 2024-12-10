Joanna Page and Mathew Horne "stood there crying" after 'Gavin and Stacey' filming finished.

Joanna Page has reflected on the final episode of Gavin and Stacey

The two co-stars - who first played the title characters in the iconic sitcom back in 2007 - will reprise their roles in the upcoming Christmas special, and they were incredibly emotional when the shoot ended on the finale.

Joanna said: "Right at the very end, on our last bit of filming, I just got this sense of calm wash over me.

"I remember standing there and looking around at everybody and everybody's faces, and I just remember smiling quite calmly to myself and thinking ‘wow, look where we've all come, look where we all are now’.

"I delivered my last lines, the way that I wanted to, and the way that I needed to, and then when they shouted, “it's a wrap” and then they clapped all of us goodbye and I just hugged Mat, and we both stood there crying."

Mat added: "[It was] incredibly emotional. It felt very much like the end of an era, but the love and friendship between the cast - my second family - will not end. There’s something very beautiful about that. Gavin Shipman will be on my epitaph, I assume, but the show will live on long after I’m gone."

Joanna admitted arriving on set for the final day of filming was "traumatic".

She recalled "I knew I was going to cry as soon as I walked on set. I saw Steve's face, our first AD, and I just burst out crying. Then I saw Sophie Hebron, our second AD, and I burst out crying again.

"So then I went into my trailer and Julia Davis came in and sat with me, and I couldn't stop crying, because it just felt it was such a huge journey that was ending.

"So I found it very emotional but then in between that, hysterically funny, because the last scene we filmed was a funny one, so I just alternated between hysterically crying and hysterically laughing."

The show was created and written by Ruth Jones and James Corden, who also star as Gavin and Stacey's friends Nessa and Smithy, and she admitted the last episode was "very emotional".

Ruth said: "It was very emotional, and very lovely. Like we were all saying goodbye to it together."

'Gavin and Stacey: The Finale' airs at 9pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.