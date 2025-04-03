Joanne Froggatt relished working with screen titans in 'MobLand'.

The 44-year-old actress plays Jan Da Souza in the Paramount+ crime drama and loved being able to share scenes with stars including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Dame Helen Mirren in the show.

Joanne told the Metro newspaper: "To see them still having so much fun was lovely – that's the key to success.

"If you're enjoying the process, that makes for better work because you want to be there."

Joanne's character is the wife of 'fixer' Harry Da Souza (Hardy) and she explained the "fun dynamic" between her and the 'Venom' actor.

The 'Downton Abbey' star said: "She's the one person who can be a voice of reason in Harry's life and bring him up on things, so that was a fun dynamic to play.

"Tom's a brilliant actor, everything he does on set is great. He's a fantastic scene partner as he's a forensic thinker."

Froggatt rose to fame as a teenager after starring in 'Coronation Street' as Zoe Tattersall during the 1990s but explained that she has gone through uncertain times during her three decades in the acting profession.

She said: "I've never come close to quitting acting but there were times when I thought, 'Oh God, what would I do if I didn't do this?' and when I've had the last mortgage payment in the bank thinking, 'Am I going to get a job before that goes?' – which I have managed by the skin of my teeth.

"I have wondered if I was doing the right thing but that's just part of life isn't it? You have that in any career you're in... and I love acting."

Joanne will reprise her role as Anna Bates in the upcoming movie 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' and has promised that the concluding film will see a return to the "heart of Downton".

She explained: "We come to the core of the family and the servants, what the future will be and looking back at where the family has got to now. It's a beautiful full-circle moment at the end."

