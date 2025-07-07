Jodie Whittaker is set to star in an upcoming drama series about Sir Gareth Southgate.

Jodie Whittaker has joined the show's cast

The 43-year-old actress - who is best-known for playing the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who - has joined the cast of Dear England, which is based on James Graham’s National Theatre play about Gareth and his England team.

James Graham, the writer and executive producer of the show, said: "Bringing the national game to the National Theatre over two years ago was one of the most rewarding moments of my writing life. Getting to tell this inspiring story of Gareth's quiet revolution, and its themes of redemption, resilience, kindness and compassion in sport. To kick off its journey on screen now, and on our national broadcaster, is a huge opportunity and I'm so grateful to world-class cast and creative team we've assembled."

Dear England - which premiered at the National Theatre to five-star reviews - is a fictionalised account of the ups and downs of the national soccer team.

The upcoming series will see Joseph Fiennes play the former England coach, and he'll star alongside the likes of Adam Hugill, Josh Barrow and Lewis Shepherd.

Lindsay Salt, the director of BBC Drama, believes viewers of the drama series are "in for a real treat".

She said: "We’re so thrilled to announce such a fantastic cast for Dear England and it has been a joy to witness the comradery within this top team as they start filming.

"With Joseph Fiennes and Jodie Whittaker leading the cast, Rupert Goold and Paul Whittington directing and Left Bank Pictures producing, BBC viewers are in for a real treat."

Andy Harries, the CEO of Left Bank Pictures, thinks Jodie is "pitch perfect" as team psychologist Pippa Grange.

He said: "This is a premier league creative team and alongside the brilliant original team of James Graham, Rupert Goold and Joseph Fiennes we are over the moon to be reunited with Paul Whittington - who directed with such flair on The Crown. Jodie is pitch perfect as psychologist Pippa Grange and we are joined by a team of exciting actors joining the England squad. We are ready for kick off!"

Dear England will premiere on BBC One in 2026.