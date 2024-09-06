Joe Lycett "always hated" recording in a TV studio.

Joe Lycett struggle with TV recordings

The 36-year-old comedian is known for appearing on shows like 'Never Mind the Buzzcocks' and 'Live at the Apollo' but would struggle with live broadcasts because he worried about how "good he was and becomes frustrated with the way bosses sometimes treat the audiences at the studio.

Speaking on the 'White Wine Question Time' podcast, he told former 'Loose Women' anchor Kate Thornton: "I always hated doing studio recording because I didn't feel like it was very good and I didn't feel like I was doing very well.

"They were like 'At all costs, we do not go out til we're live'. We don't go out and do a bit of preamble really, we might do a tiny bit if we have to when we're getting in position in front of the audience but ideally the first time the audience sees us is when we're live on TV because you bring all that energy.

"It's a gear change. And you would never do it in stand-up, but it's a weird thing. TV kind of forgets its audience a lot of the time, the live audience that are there, and treats them like cattle. The stand-up in me is like 'These people are God', you treat them with such reverence, it's all about them and they have to have a good time."

Meanwhile, the 'Late Night Lycett' host noted that he is "happier" than he has ever been and tends to feel that way every year despite the odd thing that might "blindside" him in life.

He said: "Obviously, some years you get blindsided by some horrible thing that happens but every year in general, you get better and life gets happier. And I'm the happiest I've ever been, and next year that might well be the case again, which is exciting. That's surely a good way of looking at the world and making life liveable."