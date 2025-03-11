Joe Marler has reportedly signed up for 'Celebrity Traitors'.

The 34-year-old former rugby union player is said to be gearing up to compete with the likes of diver Tom Daley and comic Stephen Fry for the first celebrity version of the BBC mystery game show because he is a "huge fan" of the regular version.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Joe has officially signed his contract for Celebrity Traitors and can’t wait to get stuck in.

“He has spent his whole career on the rugby pitch and won the Six Nations three times with England — but now he’s ready for a fresh challenge.

“Joe is a huge fan of 'The Traitors' and the BBC loved him when they met him for an interview for the show."

The insider noted that the sports star already has a "game plan" in mind and believes he can win the whole programme.

The source added: "He says he’s got his game plan all mapped out and thinks he can go all the way."

Other stars rumoured to be taking part in the series - which sees a group known as The Faithfuls eliminate an uninformed majority known as The Traitors - include presenter Clare Balding and pop star Paloma Faith.

An insider explained that bosses are keen to book those who are "virgins" when it comes to reality television to appear on the programme.

A spokesman for the show added: “The Traitors is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”

Claudia Winkleman will be back to front the celebrity version of the show after fronting three series of the regular edition of the programme, and it is expected to air in the second half of 2025.