Joe Swash cannot wait to "transform the lives of families around the UK" again after his hit Channel 4 budget-saving show is renewed for a second series.

Joe Swash is looking forward to helping families in the second series of Batch from Scratch: Cooking for Less

The 43-year-old star and family cooking expert Suzanne Mulholland, 49, are back to present Batch from Scratch: Cooking for Less - which saw over a million viewers tune into the first six-part series in February to learn how to buy food without breaking the bank, and how to serve up healthier meals.

One family of five spent over £250 a week on food, but after Suzanne - nicknamed The Batch Lady - and Joe devised a 28-day meal plan for them, as well as teaching them how to make macaroni cheese and burgers from scratch, using pre-grated cheese and pre-chopped vegetables, the family successfully cut down on their spending.

Joe and Suzanne told The Mirror: "We’re both excited to keep spreading the word about the power of batch cooking and look forward to teaming up again to transform the lives of families around the UK."

Suzanne - who has penned five successful books about batch cooking - and Joe teach the families taking part the importance of batch cooking and freezing multiple meals so they can cut preparation time.

They also get them to stick to a budget and try eating healthier meals.

In 2024, Joe started posting videos on his Instagram page about how he is batch cooking at their Pickle Cottage home in Essex with his wife Stacey Solomon and their five children - sons Leighton and Zachary, who Stacey has with previous partners, and son Rex, five, daughter Rose, three, and their baby girl Belle, two.

Captioning an Instagram Reel of him making Cottage Pie, Joe wrote: "I’m back in the kitchen!!

"Going to start posting videos about how I batch cook lots of meals for me, Stacey and the kids. Great for saving time and making tasty food that’s easy to keep in the freezer.

"First up ..... Cottage Pie!! Comment what you would make with the leftover mince?? (sic)"

Casting for series six of Batch from Scratch: Cooking for Less opens on Friday (04.07.25) - via channel4.com/take-part - and it will air in 2026.