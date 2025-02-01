Joe Swash has returned to Walford for an 'EastEnders' interview special.

The 42-year-old actor - who played Mickey Miller from 2003 to 2008 and reprised the role briefly in 2011 and December 2024 - will host 'EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In', a BBC Three special which will take an in-depth look at the explosive storylines that will play out during the soap's 40th anniversary week later this month.

The 45-minute special will see some of the actors at the heart of the drama offering their theories on their storylines and their feelings about taking part in the live episode, with plots including the reveal of Cindy Beale's attacker and Denise, Jack and Ravi's love triangle, facing scrutiny.

As well as cast members Jacqueline Jossa, Natalie Cassidy and Patsy Palmer taking part, an announcement for the show teased there will also be a "special musical performance from a well-known 'EastEnders' superfan".

Joe was delighted to host the show.

He said in a statement: “It was a privilege to take another trip back to Walford to reunite with my EastEnders family ahead of the 40th anniversary. I won’t say too much as I don’t want to spoil it for the viewers, but the week is full of explosive drama, and it was great to hear from the cast themselves about what we can expect from the week.”

And the soap's executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, thinks fans will enjoy getting to see the cast delve into the speculation surrounding anniversary week.

He said: “The 40th anniversary is a monumental occasion for 'EastEnders', and since we started announcing some of our plans, we have seen an overwhelming amount of speculation around possible theories of what’s to come in the anniversary week. This anniversary special show will give the audience a chance to hear from the actors involved in some of those explosive storylines as they share their thoughts and feelings of being involved in its historic milestone.”