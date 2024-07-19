Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon still "fancy the pants off each other".

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon's happy marriage

Although Stacey, 34, recently revealed that she and Joe, 42, no longer share a bed due to their young kids, friends have insisted the pair are happier together than ever.

The couple have have son Rex, five, and daughters Rose, two, and 16-month-old Belle together, while Stacey has Leighton, 12, and Zachary, 16, and Joe has Harry, 16, from previous relationships.

A source told new magazine: "Stacey always jokes that her and Joe don't have a love life because they have so many kids but the truth is they still fancy the pants off each other and just love being around each other as much as they can.

"Because of their busy lives, they don't see each other as much as they'd like to and sometimes they're both so tired at the end of the day and putting the kids to bed that they just fall asleep and it can be easier with one of them in with Rex and the other having the two younger ones."

However, the happy couple are planning lots of date nights together this summer.

The insider added: "They're fortunate in the fact that they have lots of family nearby who are always happy to look after the kids, so Stacey wants them to have lots of date nights this summer as they have the most fun when they're out together."

Meanwhile, Stacey recently admitted she might one day decide to become a stay-at-home mum.

Speaking on the 'Glad We Had This Chat' podcast, she told host Caroline Hirons: "I’m a phenomenal mum. I'm done with mum guilt. If you’re the mum who loves to be out at work, and I’m the mum who’s like, oh, I love playing at home. They’re both good mums. I don’t understand why one is better than the other in my opinion.

"Whatever phase of life I’m at, I might be this mum right now. But in two years time, if, let’s say, I’ve decided to stay at home and never work again, I might be like, I want to go back to work. Does that make me a bad mum? No, no, it makes me a human that my children can see that I am still a human being. Not just mum.

"I’m not a mythical creature with no feelings and no ambitions."