Joel Dommett and Rob Beckett have signed up for 'Gladiators: Celebrity Special'.

Joel Dommett has joined Gladiators

The comedians and TV presenters will battle it out on a one off edition of the BBC's revival of the classic gameshow, with 'BBC Breakfast' star Louise Minchin and 'Ted Lasso' actress Ellie Taylor completing the lineup.

Comedian Rob said in a statement: “I can’t wait to be absolutely crushed by the Gladiators in front my wife and children in spandex whilst I watch Joel Dommett and his 6 pack sprint past me on the travelator.

"This is going to be a catastrophic humiliation in front of the nation. I’ve got no idea why I agreed to this. Is it too late to pull out?”

'The Masked Singer' host Joel joked he has been preparing for this challenge "all his life".

He added: "I can’t believe I’m taking part in 'Gladiators'!

"It’s always been my dream to be on that travelator. I’ve been illegally running up escalators backwards all my life in preparation and now it’s happening for real.

"Super excited to be up against all my favourite muscley people in leotards and have some fun!”

The four celebrity contenders will battle the Gladiators before clashing in the iconic Eliminator, and Louise described the show as "terrifying fun".

She said: "I am so excited to be on 'Gladiators', I have watched the show for years and have always thought it looked like terrifying fun and I can’t wait to be part of it!”

While Ellie Taylor quipped: "Me being on Celeb Gladiators is the answer to the question 'What’s the most elaborate thing you’d do to get your 5-year-old a foam finger?'

"We all love the show in my house and I'm so excited to take part! I can’t wait to get chased by athletic goddesses and ask Viper about his childhood.”

The BBC brought back the beloved show earlier this year with Bradley and Barney Walsh at the helm, and a new cast of Gladiators including the likes of Sabre, Legend, Diamond, Phantom, Fire, Giant and Viper.

More details about the special - including its air date - will be announced "in due course".