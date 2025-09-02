Joel Dommett says celebrities get motion sickness appearing on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel.

Joel Dommett says celebrities get motion sickness on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

The hit BBC game show sees seven stars, who are experts in a different subject, sit in chairs mounted on the outer edge of a massive wheel, which is spun in the hope the civilian contestant - who selects the topic which a celebrity is an expert in - gets the star expert to help them correctly answer a multiple-choice question to add cash to the prize pot.

And 40-year-old comedian Joel - who has appeared on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel multiple times - said the spinner sometimes has to be stopped in case a celebrity throws up.

Asked what it is like spinning around on the wheel, the star told the new issue of Heat magazine: "Faster than you think it's going to be.

"And it's hard, because it travels at such a speed."

Joel quipped: "If Chris Eubank [former professional boxer] spits, that lands on you."

He continued: "You've got to focus on McIntyre in the middle because otherwise, you get seasick.

"A lot of people have genuinely got motion sickness, and they have to stop it."

Below the 43 ft-wide wheel on the main stage, there is a smaller secondary spinner where the three civilian contestants sit in chairs, and their wheel is spun to decide which of them will be playing to win the jackpot.

Whoever is picked is lifted in their chair to the main stage.

And Joel joked that the game show's host, 49-year-old comedian Michael McIntyre, could make a fortune if the set was opened up to the public so they could experience what it is like to be spun by the wheel.

He quipped: "It's unbelievable that they have that whole set, and it's not open to the public.

"McIntyre could make a fortune, have 100 people a day and charge them a tenner each."

In one appearance on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, Joel - who is hosting the National Television Awards for a fifth time on September 10 - was the expert on the host.

Speaking about Michael, Joel said: "I've watched all of his [stand-up] DVDs, I know the names of his kids [sons, Lucas and Oscar], I know where he lives [Hampstead, London]. And that was nothing to do with the show, I just like to look at his house."