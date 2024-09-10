Joel Dommett has teased "something very different" for the opening of this year's National Television Awards - but admitted it has the potential to "go wrong".

Joel Dommett teases 'very different' NTAs opening but admits it may 'go wrong'

The 'Masked Singer' host will present the TV awards ceremony from London's The O2 on Wednesday (11.09.24), and he has told viewers to keep an eye out for the opening segment.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast to Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, he said: "We are starting it slightly different, we're basically - I'm gonna tease it - we're just doing something very different for the opening of the NTAs this year.

"Big tease! I'm not going to say anything more than that but it's very exciting and potentially will go wrong."

Comedian Joel - who also hosts 'The Masked Dancer' - recently told how he would love to land his own chat show, and he would also look to make that "different" from the others on the small screen.

He told The Sun newspaper's TV Mag: "Genuinely I would love to have my own chat show. I really would love to.

"Someone else said that to me recently, and it's very difficult to know what people sort of want from me.

"It's definitely something I would love to do and try to make it your own, and make it different.

"Especially because I feel, like, I know everyone now, you know.

"It's getting to that point where hopefully I'm becoming a little bit more trusted, I suppose, in the industry.

"If people would watch it, I will happily do it."