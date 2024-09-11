Joel Dommett thinks Claudia Winkleman could cause an upset at the National Television Awards.

The comedian and 'Masked Singer' presenter is set to host the NTAs tonight (11.09.24) for the third year in a row and has made a prediction that 'The Traitors' star may win the best TV presenter award, ending Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly's run after taking home the gong for the last 22 years in a row.

Joel told The Sun newspaper: “'The Traitors 'is now so huge, with that and 'Strictly', if anyone was going to give Ant and Dec a run for their money, I think it would be Claudia Winkleman.”

Despite facing a string of controversies and allegations of misconduct regarding the likes of Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, 'Strictly Come Dancing' has been nominated in the talent show category at tonight's event alongside 'Britain's Got Talent', 'The Great British Bake Off', 'MasterChef' and 'The Voice UK'.

After 'This Morning' missed out on the daytime TV prize for the first time in 13 years in 2023, Joel believes viewers need to be able to trust TV stars, while scandals can cause mistrust.

He added: "People want to know what we are projecting on telly is real and genuine.

“When someone’s at home watching 'This Morning', 'Strictly', whatever, they want to know that this character that they love on telly is the same person in the dressing room or in their house.

“And so when scandal rocks our industry in such a way, I think people start to mistrust.

“However, shows like 'Strictly' are so big and so it takes a lot to rock these things sometimes. So we’ll see what the NTAs bring.”

Joel has also teased that he will be opening the ceremony with a big number.

He said: “It felt like we needed to do something a little bit different so I decided to go for it. It’s tapping into a totally different skill set but I didn’t realise how much effort this idea is.

“I like to just scare myself every now and again - I won’t say too much about it, but it’s something that you wouldn’t expect from me and there is real potential for it to go wrong and not much potential for it to go right.”

The National Television Awards is being broadcasted live from the O2 in London at 8pm on ITV.