Joey Essex and Jessy Potts didn't go on 'Love Island' "to win it".

The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star, 34, has fallen head over heels with the 25-year-old beauty after meeting in the villa, and he has opened up on the truth behind their blossoming romance.

He told OK! magazine: "We took our time, had fun and enjoyed each other's company.

"We weren't jumping to make decisions because the next bombshell was coming, or because it was Casa Amor, we did things our way.

"We played it correctly. We weren't in it to win it. We just wanted to be together."

Jessy insisted they "weren't rushing into anything just because it was a TV show".

She added: "I feel like we have a genuine connection. We know how we both feel."

Joey agreed, and dismissed people being sceptical of their feelings, or the future of their relationship.

He said: "If anyone focused on just me and Jessy as a couple, and not all the other drama, you'd see we were very genuine in the villa.

"From the minute I met Jessy, I never looked any other way. There were no red flags with each other. We were tested the most out of everyone, but we came through it."

Now that they have moved on from the reality show, the couple are glad to be in the real world and moving on with their romance without the whole country watching.

She explained: "I feel much more confident being out of the villa and completely separate from it now."

While Joey added: "We're very relaxed and laid back. We're actually having fun and enjoying yourselves. We can be us now.

"Even coming back on the plane, we were laughing the whole time."