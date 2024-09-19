Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have split up, seven weeks after leaving the 'Love Island' villa.

The former 'TOWIE' star, 34, and the 25-year-old brand partnerships associate met on the ITV2 dating show during the summer and forged a relationship, which continued when they left the villa.

However, the pair have now confirmed they have gone their separate ways.

Joey told The Sun newspaper: "Unfortunately, we have decided to call an end to the relationship but I hope we can continue to be friends.

"I truly wish Jessy the very best with whatever she does in the future."

Jessy admitted she is "grateful" to everyone who supported her and Joey's romance, but it "wasn't to be".

She added: "I appreciate the 'Love Island' experience I had with Joey, we tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be.

"I’m so grateful to everyone who supported us and look forward to all of the exciting opportunities ahead."

Last month, Joey was forced to call in police after he received 100,000 messages, including an apparent death threat to Jessy, from an alleged stalker.

He told the publication: "We have had to take the decision to report the stalker to the police because the messages have started to become more threatening.

"I love my fans and want to be able to talk to them online but there has to be a line somewhere and sadly this is it."

Joey's team is said to have noticed the messages during his recent stint in the 'Love Island' villa, but the notes, which are said to include private messages and posts underneath his social media posts, are said to have become a "cause for concern" since he started dating Jessy.

A source close to Joey said: "Joey loves his fans and being able to engage with them online so is used to receiving messages.

"Of course they’re not always nice and he does get trolled, but after being in the public eye for so many years he’s got used to dealing with that side of it.

"But when he was in the 'Love Island' villa his team noticed a real uptick in messages from one user in particular and most of it is nonsense.

"Since he met Jessy, though, they have grown increasingly frightening with some targeted, physical threats and it’s become cause for concern."