Joey Essex is determined to prove that he's "not just some dimwit on television".

Joey Essex is preparing for his fight

The 35-year-old TV star is preparing to make his debut in a boxing ring, and Joey hopes to prove his doubters wrong.

He told SunSport: "I feel like this is a perfect journey for me to show a serious side to me. To constantly and continuously show that I'm the real deal.

"I'm not just I'm not just some dimwit on television. Because you won't be calling me a dimwit when I'm in there and I flatten this fella."

Joey has signed-up to compete in Misfits Boxing, and he can't wait to face Portuguese influencer Numeiro.

Joey first found fame as a reality TV star - but he insists that boxing is in his blood.

He explained: "My dad was a very good boxer. He used to spar against Tony all the time and that's how my family met.

"My family met boxing and working down Billingsgate Fish Market where I went on to actually have my first job."

Joey is also keen to challenge the public's perception of him.

He said: "Even till now, people see this persona of Joey Essex, like 'He's so silly, he's so stupid.' But people don't really know me.

"People don't really know what I'm like and what I'm about. That's the reason why I'm doing this."

Joey has actually rejected numerous TV opportunities in order to pursue his boxing ambitions.

The reality star shared: "I'm very confident, I'm a very confident person anyway, but in this, I just, I just feel like I'm just unstoppable."

Joey previously promised to show the "real" version of himself through his boxing journey.

Speaking to DAZN earlier this year, Joey said: "I want to show people the heart and the strength and the courage that I've got. People know me and know how I've got here.

"My life and my career is a persona. You're going to get the real me, the raw version of Joey Essex. This is a dream. It's perfect timing. I feel confident and I feel good."