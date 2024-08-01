Joey Essex has suggested that he is finished with reality TV following his appearance on 'Love Island'.

The 34-year-old star became the first celebrity contestant on the ITV2 show this summer but has claimed that he is unlikely to do any more reality programmes after being criticised for his behaviour during the series.

Joey – who was dumped from the villa with his partner Jessy Potts just hours before the final earlier this week – told The Sun newspaper: "I must, genuinely, say that 'Love Island' was probably my last ever reality show.

"To carry the show on and keep it going, I was needed in a lot of situations to help the storyline progress.

"I mean, I need a medic right now because my back is killing me because I carried that show so hard."

The 'Only Way is Essex' star faced accusations of bullying during his time on the show but he argues that producers were reliant on him to create drama during the series because of his experience in the TV industry.

Joey said: "Am I a bully? No.

"Don't get me wrong, whatever you say or do, it is what you've said and done. We're surrounded by about 85 cameras with a storyline, with a show to make. That is the reality.

"We're all there to find love, but there needs to be a journey, there needs to be drama – so, you know, I had to be that guy.

"I've got feelings, I've got heart, it hurt a lot."

He added: "I'd switch it on. I'd do my scene. If I was involved in someone else's stuff, it's because I've been pulled in and dragged into that situation.

"I've done what I've done because I'm filming a television show."