Joey Essex is set to embark on a club tour worth £250,000.

Joey Essex has agreed a series of tour dates

The 34-year-old TV star - who recently left the 'Love Island' villa - has agreed to a series of £6,000-an-hour UK tour dates.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Well, Joey might not have made the final but he’ll be having the last laugh!

"His team worked overtime while he was in the villa to book him for as many appearances in the coming months as possible."

Joey first found fame on 'The Only Way Is Essex' more than a decade ago. However, his recent appearance on 'Love Island' has introduced him to a "new audience".

The insider explained: "He’s well known and doesn’t often do them nowadays but 'Love Island’s introduced him to a new audience and he’s been snapped up by venues hoping he’ll be a big draw.

"It’s gruelling to be out every night but the financial reward will be huge."

Joey and Jessy Potts were both dumped from the 'Love Island' villa hours before the final.

Despite this, Joey subsequently claimed that he was leaving the villa "at a good time".

He explained: "It feels good to be leaving.

"I feel like I had an amazing run in there, went through the full cycle of emotions you get in the villa, and if you have to leave, you might as well go out with a bang … It’s my birthday on Monday so feels like I’m going out at a good time."

Joey later explained that he "never expected to win the show".

Asked how he'll approach life after leaving the 'Love Island' villa, Joey replied: "Visit my friends and family, maybe apologise to a few for keeping it a secret for them, and then crack on with life, Joey Essex style."