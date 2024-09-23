John Barrowman quit 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' after throwing up his lunch on his way to the first challenge.

John Barrowman has revealed why he quit Celebrity SAS

The 57-year-old TV star flew to New Zealand to take part in the gruelling challenge show alongside famous faces including Rachel Johnson and Bianca Gascoigne but he walked away from the series after filming started on the first episode - and now it's been revealed his exit came after he got sick during a two-hour car journey.

John admitted he wasn't happy with the vegetarian lunch and it soon came back up again. He told The Sun newspaper: "I’m not a vegan or a vegetarian, but they made everybody eat vile tofu.

"I would never eat tofu in my life, but you’re so hungry, you just eat it ... Then it was projectile vomit everywhere and the tofu came up. I thought, ‘I’m not going to make myself ill or hurt myself in order to try to prove something that I don’t need to prove’. "

He added of his decision to leave the show: It was seriously me going: ‘I am completely comfortable with who I am. I’m completely a happy person. We’ve all got our issues and problems, but I’ve made a mistake'."

A source previously told the publication John's departure was one of the fastest in the show's history. The insider said: "John’s exit from 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' will go down in the show’s history as the fastest ever.

"They’d all got kitted up in their uniforms and had started filming in New Zealand when he chose to walk out.

"It is an incredibly mentally and physically challenging television show and the task they were facing was difficult. Most of the stars were shocked when after 30 minutes John said he did not want to take part any longer."

Other celebrities taking part in the show include former 'Love Island' contestant Ovie Soko, 'TOWIE' regular Pete Wicks, 'Geordie Shore' star Marnie Simpson and gymnast Ellie Downie.