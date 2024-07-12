John Bishop has moved the time of his stand-up show on Sunday (14.07.24) to ensure he can watch the Euro 2024 final.

John Bishop moves stand-up show time to avoid Euro 2024 final clash after England progress

The 57-year-old comedian - who is a huge Liverpool FC fan - was due to perform at Wolverhampton's Civic Hall at 8pm on Sunday, the exact time England will kick off against Spain in the Euro 2024 final, after they defeated Netherlands 2-1 in Wednesday night's (10.07.24) semi-final.

However, he has now changed the show's start time to 2pm, to make sure he will be done in time to watch the Three Lions try to win the European Championship for the first-time ever.

A statement on the venue's website read: "Due to England’s success in Euro 2024, the decision has been taken to move John Bishop’s evening show at The Civic Hall to earlier in the day to avoid clashing with the final.

"Doors will now open at 12:30pm with the show starting at 2pm.

"All tickets remain valid for the show."

John also said in a statement: "When Gareth Southgate didn’t pick me I didn’t think I would be watching the Euros but like everyone else I have been caught up in the tournament. It is brilliant that England are in the final and to avoid people having to decide if they can watch the match or the show we are moving the show timings so we can all go home and watch it.

Football’s coming home...

and so am I"

John first alerted his fans to the schedule change on Wednesday night, straight after England's semi-final win.

In a video on X, he said: "This is a message to all the people coming to Wolverhampton on Sunday.

"I'm not doing the show at eight o'clock. The show's gonna get moved to the afternoon.

"You will all get an email in the morning telling you the time.

"I know it won't suit everybody, so anyone who can't make it we'll give you a refund.

"But we're definitely going to move the time to Sunday afternoon, because there's no chance I'm going to be doing it at eight o'clock, because I'm going to be busy watching these boys."

John then panned the camera to the TV, which featured England's players celebrating their famous victory following Ollie Watkins' last-minute winner.