John Thomson was left "shell-shocked" by his return to 'Coronation Street'.

The 55-year-old star is set to reprise his role as Jesse Chadwick on the ITV soap after hastily being written into Gail Rodwell's (Helen Worth) exit storyline following the sudden departure of Sean Wilson – who had been due to return as Gail's former husband Martin Platt – and was taken aback by the speed of production on the show after 14 years away.

John, whose return scenes will air next week, told ITV: "I was a bit shell-shocked when I first came in because I'd forgotten the speed of the turnaround so it was an absolute baptism of fire. But everyone in the Platts has made me feel so welcome. I just feel secure and proper looked after.

"Helen and I are absolutely thrilled to be working together, everyone's good company and there's always fun to be had on set with the Platts, which is great."

The 'Cold Feet' actor continued: "It was a bit like a crank handle starting a car after all these years but the laughs have got us through. Ben (Price, who plays Nick Tilsley) said to me: 'You do know we're all always word perfect, don't you?'I thought 'Oh no' but thank God he was winding me up.

"My ability to learn lines at speed is getting better and better so it's not as daunting as it was."

John's previous stint on the soap saw his alter ego romantically involved with Gail's nemesis Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) although he insists that his character is a changed man as he returns to Weatherfield.

He said: "Jesse is not really prepared to see Eileen after things ended so badly between them. When Jesse left, he'd been spreading his bets over two sisters, which is slightly morally bankrupt to say the least.

"He's changed dramatically because he's very remorseful for that behaviour, so for him to think that Eileen would even contemplate having him back after he made a play for her sister is not on his radar.

"I don't think the new Jesse could possibly entertain that there would ever be anything with Eileen again because of his actions in the past."