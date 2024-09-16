John Torode felt like he had “nine lives” after surviving his horse riding accident.

The ‘MasterChef’ judge, 59, was hurled off his saddle twice on Boxing Day 2016, leaving him hospitalised at St Mary’s in Paddington, central London, with pictures emerging from the time of him looking battered and bruised.

Speaking for the first time about pulling through after the incident, John told the Daily Mirror: “I felt like I had nine lives after I fell off.”

His actress, presenter and chef wife Lisa Faulker, 52, added to the newspaper: “He got thrown off twice. It was pretty awful.”

John told fans at the time he was recovering: “I really am OK but a massive thank you to St Mary’s and the NHS for everything.”

The TV host added he and Lisa – who he first met on ‘MasterChef’ when she won the 2010 celebrity version of the show – now enjoy quiet nights in and exercise.

He said: “From my point of view, you can’t give anything to anybody if you can’t look after yourself. We are both really aware of that.

“We both enjoy our yoga and our stretching and I love my bike riding.

“We both really like the sunshine and we go for a walk most mornings.

“We’re pretty grateful and feel quite honoured in doing what we’re doing.

“It sounds a bit corny, but you just have to look after yourself.

“I’m not getting any younger, and I don’t want to be shrivelled up and not able to do stuff.”

Lisa added about their healthy lifestyle: “My dog has really changed my life in that way and got me out. I think that’s amazing.

“The older you get, the more you need to keep moving.”

John and Lisa’s ‘Weekend Kitchen’ cookery show is making a comeback from 21 September, when it will air at 11.40am on ITV1 and ITVX.