John Torode and Lisa Faulkner don't spend much time together.

John Torode and Lisa Faulker don't spend all their time together

The 59-year-old chef has been married to the former 'Brookside' actress, 52, since 2019, and while the pair front 'John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen' for ITV as well as writing a host of recipe books together, Lisa has now insisted that the time they have together in the studio is actually limited.

She told The Sunday Express' Sunday Magazine: "The thing is, we don't really work together very often. When we shoot our show, it's a 10-day shoot and obviously leading up to that we're writing recipes, we're sitting at different ends of the table, just writing or tapping away and then testing. But then John goes off to do 'MasterChef' and I might be filming a series in Manchester. We don't spend all our time together. So when we do get to work together, it's lovely."

Lisa - who has carved out her own culinary career since winning 'Celebrity Masterchef' in 2010 - also explained that the key difference between herself and John when it comes to cooking is that he has a much more "methodical" approach to things than she does, whilst she isn't quite so "neat" when whipping things up in the kitchen.

She added: "He is very methodical. Obviously. He's a chef. Everything has an order. When he cooks, it's all very, very neat. Whereas when I cook, I think I'm neat, but I'm not. "With John, everything has its order, its place.

"He's got the plates out and everything. If we have people over on a Sunday afternoon, on Sunday morning all the plates are out, ready. Everything's sorted. So he knows what's going on."