John Torode has reiterated that he has "no recollection" of making an allegedly racist remark.

The 59-year-old celebrity chef has been fired as the host of MasterChef, after an allegation against him of using "an extremely offensive racist term" was upheld - but John insists that he cannot remember making the comment.

The TV star said in a statement: "Although I haven't heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay - I am seeing and reading that I've been 'sacked' from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I'm accused of.

"The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.

"I'd hoped that I'd have some say in my exit from a show I've worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that."

He added: "Over the past few months, I have been considering my life and the shape of it now and in the future.

"Celebrity MasterChef, which I recently filmed with Grace Dent along with two fantastic Christmas specials will be my last.

"Personally, I have loved every minute working on MasterChef, but it's time to pass the cutlery to someone else. For whoever takes over, love it as I have."

John insisted that he will continue to follow the TV show, despite his sacking.

He said: "I will watch fondly from afar as I now focus on the many other exciting projects that I have been working towards.

"My tummy will be grateful for a rest after 20 years of eating, but what a joy it has been.

"Life is everchanging and ever moving and sometimes personal happiness and fulfilment lay elsewhere.

"Thank you for the many years of MasterChef."

John's sacking was announced by the BBC.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: "John Torode has identified himself as having an upheld allegation of using racist language against him.

"This allegation - which involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace - was investigated and substantiated by the independent investigation led by the law firm, Lewis Silkin.

"John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

"The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode's contract on MasterChef will not be renewed."