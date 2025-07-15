John Torode has been sacked as the host of MasterChef.

The 59-year-old celebrity chef has been fired after an allegation against him of using "an extremely offensive racist term" was upheld.

A BBC spokesperson said: "John Torode has identified himself as having an upheld allegation of using racist language against him.

"This allegation - which involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace - was investigated and substantiated by the independent investigation led by the law firm, Lewis Silkin.

"John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

"The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode's contract on MasterChef will not be renewed."

John previously confirmed that the allegation against him had been upheld. However, the TV star said via social media that he had "absolutely no recollection" of making the alleged comments.

He wrote on Instagram: "For the sake of transparency, I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion.

"The allegation is that I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards.

"I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened."

John was left feeling "shocked and saddened" by the allegation, insisting that racial language is "wholly unacceptable in any environment".

He added: "I want to be clear that I've always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

"I'm shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence."

Earlier this month, Gregg Wallace, John's former co-host, was also sacked after 45 allegations about his behaviour on Masterchef were upheld.