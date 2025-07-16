John Torode’s ITV show John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen is reportedly still going ahead.

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's ITV cooking show is still due to air this weekend after the latter TV star was fired from MasterChef

The 59-year-old MasterChef presenter’s TV career was thrown into jeopardy after he was fired from the BBC programme following an allegation of racism, but according to industry insiders, John’s cooking show on ITV with his wife Lisa Faulkner, 53, will still air this weekend at 11:40 on Saturday (19.07.25) and there are “no current changes to scheduling”.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I think we will keep going with the show. We don’t know the details of the BBC issue and have never had any trouble with him ourselves.

“We obviously have our own complaints handling procedure and a code of conduct for talent at ITV. There have been no issues raised with John so the series is set to continue to air.”

This comes after John was let go from MasterChef after an allegation against him using “an extremely offensive racist term” was upheld.

The alleged comment is believed to have happened during a social setting in 2018 or 2019.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed John’s exit from the programme and said: “John Torode has identified himself as having an upheld allegation of using racist language against him.

“This allegation - which involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace - was investigated and substantiated by the independent investigation led by the law firm, Lewis Silkin.

“John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

“The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode's contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

Following his termination from MasterChef, John reiterated he has “no recollection” of making an allegedly racist remark.

He said in a statement: “Although I haven't heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay - I am seeing and reading that I've been 'sacked' from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I'm accused of.

“The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.

“I'd hoped that I'd have some say in my exit from a show I've worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that."

He added: "Over the past few months, I have been considering my life and the shape of it now and in the future.

“Celebrity MasterChef, which I recently filmed with Grace Dent along with two fantastic Christmas specials will be my last.

“Personally, I have loved every minute working on MasterChef, but it's time to pass the cutlery to someone else. For whoever takes over, love it as I have.”

This comes just days after MasterChef’s other presenter Gregg Wallace also left the show after allegations of inappropriate behaviour on different programmes over 17 years were made against him.

Following Gregg’s exit, the BBC said it has “no plans to work” with him again, even though he insisted he has been “cleared of the most serious and sensational accusations”.