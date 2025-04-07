Johnny Vaughan claims David Bowie was "frightened" of his wife Iman.

Johnny Vaughan was shocked by David Bowie's 'unnerving normality'

The 'Heroes' legend - who died in 2016 at age 69 following a secret battle with cancer - told the former 'The Big Breakfast' host on the Channel 4 morning show that he would "pretend to be working on lyrics" if he had downloaded a "naughty picture" when his partner was in the same room.

Johnny told the i newspaper: "David Bowie came on to 'The Big Breakfast' because he wanted to be part of the crew because it looked like such a laugh, and he was a fan of mine.

"He had this unnerving normality.

"He was telling me about this time at home when we still used modems to connect to the internet, 'Sometimes when I'm downloading a bit of a naughty picture and Iman comes in, I'll pretend I'm working on some lyrics in a Microsoft Word file.'

"And you think, 'Wow, David Bowie is frightened of his missus.'"

The Radio X broadcaster - who was arrested in 1998 for trying to sell cocaine to undercover police officers and served over two years in prison - is loving life and embraces every day now that he has lost a couple of pals.

He explained: "I'm at an age where I've started losing a lot of friends.

"Like my good friend [comedian] Sean Lock, who I sat next to watching Chelsea for 28 years.

"My good friend Graham, who sat on the other side for 22 years, and who I was arrested with.

"We were in a cell together for a year - he didn't make Covid.

"These losses make you start to love life and each day even more.

"Loss makes you want to wring as much as possible out of every day.

"That's what the legends I've lost would say.

"Not recklessly because the streets would be mayhem, but it's about daring to experience.

"For f***'s sake. You live once. What are we saving up for? Do it."

Johnny divorced his ex-film costume designer wife Antonia Davies - who has two children, daughter Tabitha, 25, and son Rafferty, 22, with the TV star - in 2013, and he says meeting his new lover Vanessa Howard in 2017 has made him "really value life again".

Speaking about Vanessa - who gave Johnny his third child, son Milton, in 2020 - he said: "Sometimes you need a new love in your life that really makes you really value life again.

"Sometimes you need something external in your life to jolt you out of a malaise, and, for me, that was Vanessa.

"You're always looking forward to when you're next going to see your children, but sometimes to really turn it round, you need something new there in your life.

"So that's Vanessa, Milton and, funnily enough, Covid.

"Suddenly, you're alone with this new life."