Johnny Vegas says his ADHD diagnosis "made sense of a lot of things".

The 54-year-old comedian revealed that he had been diagnosed with the condition (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) in 2023 and admits that the revelation has allowed him to understand many of his "behavioural traits".

Johnny - who will explore the subject in the upcoming Channel 4 documentary Johnny Vegas: Art, ADHD and Me - told the Radio Times magazine: "Personally, it made sense of a lot of things.

"Talking to other people about it, as well. There are behavioural traits I now understand around timekeeping, tidiness, hitting deadlines, not getting overwhelmed at the start of the day and being motivated in the direction you need to be.

"ADHD is like having a head full of butterflies, and sometimes you'll catch one. It's good to share and not beat myself up about not doing something, but I don't want to trade off it or use it to make excuses."

The star - whose real name is Michael Pennington - will feature in the new Quest series Johnny Vegas's Little Shop of Antiques and admits that he is blurring the boundaries between his real-life and comedic persona in the new show.

He said: "It's about another of Michael's pastimes.

"I'll always be trading under the name of Johnny Vegas, but I'm doing less comedy now, so Johnny is getting squeezed out as Michael comes into play.

"I love being Johnny, but it's nice to take people by surprise and show my artistic, creative side. I don't just go from pub to pub, making people's dreams come true!"

Vegas has not embarked on a stand-up comedy tour for three years and confessed that he has no great desire to hit the road again.

He said: "Has Johnny had his time? I don't know. I'd have to wake up and really want to do it, because if I planned it, I'd be anxious about it. You only ever want to do stand-up when your heart is completely in it."

The Still Open All Hours star admits that he doesn't really keep on top of the comedy scene.

He said: "I remember Bob Monkhouse interviewing me years ago, and it was astounding how up to date he was, talking about all of us new comedians with such exuberance rather than going: it was better in my day.

"I don't keep on top of it like I should because I've got other things going on, but I'll never resent comedy for evolving."