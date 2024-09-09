Jamie Borthwick had no hesitation about joining 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Jamie Borthwick has joined the BBC show

The 30-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Jay Brown on 'EastEnders' - has revealed that he jumped at the chance to star on the BBC show, after appearing on the 'Strictly' Christmas special in 2023.

Jamie - who actually won the Christmas special alongside professional dancer Nancy Xu - told MailOnline: "I had a ball doing the 'Strictly' Christmas special last year, so when I was asked to join for this series it was the easiest yes!

"This is a fresh challenge and it will be so different to be learning a new dance every week and for the public to have their say."

Jamie also revealed that he won't deny himself any pleasures in his pursuit of glory.

The actor said: "No booze ban for me. I've never drunk ever in my life and no one loves me, so I can't do a sex ban! No bans for me, just loads of food."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Ellie Simmonds urged the new wave of 'Strictly Come Dancing' stars to enjoy "every single second" of their time on the show.

The 29-year-old swimmer - who appeared on the programme in 2022 - revealed that she relished her own time on 'Strictly'.

Ellie told new! magazine: "They should enjoy every second of it because once you get called up and have your press shots, then meet the hair and make up team, your professional dancer - by week 13 it’s flown by.

"It’s an amazing experience and my advice would be to take in all the make-up, glamorous hair and costumes.

"Cherish the friendships that you make and take lots of photos."