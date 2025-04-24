JoJo Siwa once received a "man-made bomb" from a stalker.

JoJo Siwa has reached the CBB final

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' finalist made the confession during a chat in the diary room, when she was asked to reveal the oddest parcel she's ever received.

In response to the question, JoJo replied: "The weirdest thing I ever had delivered to me before? A bomb."

The 21-year-old star then revealed that the stalker actually sent her "loads of things".

She shared: "Sex toys, knives ... But he sent me a bomb. A man-made bomb. And that got him put in prison for five whole years."

JoJo admitted that the experience was "very scary".

She said: "I was little. I was only 13, 12. I would have been 12 or 13. He got out when I was 17 so I would have been 12.

"At the time it was very scary. Obviously now still, it's very scary.

"But I have an incredible team around me who protect and handle things like that the way that they need to."

Meanwhile, JoJo recently admitted that she now identifies as queer, rather than as a lesbian.

The singer explained that she actually came to the realisation during her time in the 'Big Brother' house.

Speaking to her 'Big Brother' housemate Danny Beard, JoJo explained: "I feel, like, so queer - do you know what I mean?

"I think that's the thing. I've always told myself I'm a lesbian, and I think being here I've realised, 'Oh, I'm not a lesbian, I'm queer.' And I think that's really cool."

JoJo was subsequently embraced by her housemate and she explained: "I'm switching letters! F*** the L, I'm going to the Q! That's what I love about sexuality."

JoJo has also discussed her gender identity during her time in the house, but admitted that it's a "confusing" issue.

She explained: "I've met a lot of females - love them, don't feel like them.

"Met a lot of males - love them, definitely not them. Met a lot of people in my life that are non-binary, and these beautiful non-binary people are who I feel the most like and … I don't know, it's not something I want to say about myself yet, but it's something that is confusing."