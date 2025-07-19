JoJo Siwa is “absolutely smitten” with Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa 'smitten' with Chris Hughes

The 22-year-old former child star met the 32-year-old Love Island contestant on the most recent series of Celebrity Big Brother and JoJo’s former Dance Moms mentor Abby Lee Miller has insisted the romance is the real deal.

She told OK! Magazine: “JoJo is absolutely smitten. It is like she’s in junior high and he is the homecoming king and the quarterback and all of that mixed up. She looks at him and bats her eyelashes. It’s adorable.

“That is the real JoJo – that’s the person I know. She is smitten and, you know, she jumps into everything fast. I remember the day she called me saying she had her first kiss. And she was jumping around the house, freaking out, telling everybody about her first kiss and she was, like, 17-years-old. That usually happens when you’re 13 or 14.”

Abby also believes the 10-year age-gap between the pair will help their relationship to last.

She explained: “He’s a bit older than her. He’s been around the block. He knows how to treat her, whereas a high school boy isn’t going to know that. Even someone her age, at 21 or 22, isn’t going to treat a girl with the respect and niceties that Chris has learned along the way.“

However, despite being smitten, Abby doesn’t think JoJo will move to the UK to be with Chris.

She said: “She travels so much and she sold her house here in LA – I just think that she is going to do this and do that and go here, go there and they can travel together. They can go anywhere in the world. I don’t see her living in London for the rest of her life, absolutely not. And I don’t see him being able to come here. It’s not that easy to come to America.”