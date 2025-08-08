Kerry Katona joked she could be pregnant with S Club member Jon Lee's baby with how E4 edits the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating.

Kerry Katona is taking part in the 2025 series of Celebs Go Dating

The 44-year-old TV personality and the 43-year-old singer and actor took part in the hit reality TV show as they hunt for their ideal partner.

And in an appearance on ITV1's Good Morning Britain on Friday (08.08.25), Kerry told the morning news programme's anchors Adil Ray, 51, and Ranvir Singh, 47, that she had not seen the first episode of Celebs Go Dating and had no idea how it had been edited.

The star quipped: "The way they edit it, I could be having Jon from S Club's kid for all I know!"

Kerry first appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2019, and she is only doing the 2025 series for "the great pay cheque, a bit of exposure, and some therapy".

The star admitted: "Honestly, I went in there, I thought, 'Right, great pay cheque, a bit of exposure, and some therapy.' That's what I went in for.

"I love therapy, and I love working on myself, and trying to better myself every day, whether that's about love, self-esteem or your self-worth, anything.

"So when you get an opportunity like Celebs Go Dating to go and work with [the experts], I'll take it."

Despite feeling appreciative for the help from the show's dating agents - Paul Carrick Brunson, 50, Anna Williamson, 44, and Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, 36 - in trying to find her perfect match, Kerry was not interested in any of the men she dated on the show.

The former Atomic Kitten band member - who has previously been in relationships with ex-Westlife singer Brian McFadden, 45, ex-taxi driver Mark Croft, 54, the late George Kay and personal trainer Ryan Mahoney, 36 - admitted: "I thought I was on the wrong show.

"I think that a lot of them were just not my cup of tea. And at various points, me, quite abrupt. I made it very clear I actually wasn't interested in any of them."

Kerry - who has daughters Molly, 23 and Lily-Sue, 22, from her relationship with McFadden, daughter Heidi, 18, and son Maxwell, 17, with Croft and son DJ, 10, from her marriage to Kay - said the men being "all in their 20s" is the reason why she was not interested in them.

The star added: "They were like all in their 20s. My eldest is 24 this year!"

Also joining Kerry and Jon in searching for their dream partner are TV personality Christine McGuinness, 37, - who quit shortly after filming started - Love Island's Olivia Hawkins, 30, The Chase quiz master Mark Labbett, 59, Celebrity Big Brother 2025 housemate Donna Preston, 39, Made In Chelsea’s Sam Prince, 28, and Too Hot To Handle’s Louis Russell, 24.

Celebs Go Dating 2025 starts on Monday, August 11, at 9pm on E4.