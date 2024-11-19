Jon Richardson is "so happy" to be single.

Jon Richardson is 'so happy' to be single

The '8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown' star announced his divorce from his 'Meet the Richardsons' co-star Lucy Beaumont after nine years of marriage in April, but he has now given an insight into his life since he became a singleton.

On Sunday night (17.11.24), the 42-year-old comedian was joined by other comedy stars, including 'Loose Women' panellist Judi Love, at the London Palladium for an Absolute Radio special gig in support of The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital Charity, and Judi's act of discussing dating in your 40s and the challenges it brings resonated with Jon.

After she came off and he returned to the stage, Jon said: "It makes me think I'm so happy being single."

Later on, he jokingly expressed his relief about not having to leave the tap running while he is on the hotel room toilet.

In April, it was announced Jon and Lucy - who started dating in 2013, married in 2015 and went on to welcome their daughter Elsie, seven, into the world - would be going their separate ways.

Lucy, 41, told OK! magazine in September: "People might think I should talk about it because we were so public and everyone knew us as a couple, but I won't, and not because there's any animosity.

"We both agreed that while it might be weird for other people not hearing anything about it, we wouldn't talk about anything to do with the marriage or each other.

"I don’t feel any different really, just a bit angrier and not willing to take any s*** from anyone."