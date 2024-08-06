Jonah Hauer-King is joining the cast of ‘Doctor Who’.

‘The Little Mermaid’ star is confirmed to be joining the 15th series of the BBC sci-fi series after Millie Gibson - who plays Ruby Sunday, the companion of the current actor behind the titular character Ncuti Gatwa, 31 - dropped a hint about his "interesting" role.

The 20-year-old actress told Collider: "It's the rare case where you see the companion after The Doctor. It's never been explored before, and I think it's such a beautiful and clever thing to do.

"Can you imagine traveling the world with The Doctor and then seeing how they cope with it after when your life just goes back to normal?

"It was the weirdest feeling. But yeah, I'm joined by the beautiful Jonah Hauer-King on her journey. He's a very, very interesting character, and he makes the show even more magical. So, I'm very excited to see what he's like."

In April, Jonah revealed how he got prepared for the role of the real-life Lali Sokolov - who tattooed numbers on inmates of the concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau - by paying “respects” to the victims of the Nazi death camp while working on 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'.

The 29-year-old actor told The Guardian newspaper: “The first thing I did was go back to Auschwitz, to pay my respects and approach it as an adult but also to approach it more in the context of the story we were telling.”

Jonah admitted that he knew the heavy subject material would “be quite draining”.

He said: “It was always going to be quite draining. In any other context, it can be quite an innocuous thing to do – it’s sort of just a haircut but knowing why they shaved people’s heads, why they wanted to dehumanise people and take away their identity … Having been something I was quite matter-of-fact about, when I actually came to do it and saw myself in the mirror, it was so poignant. I wasn’t expecting that.”