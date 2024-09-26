Jonathan Ross makes £3.91 per year from a cameo appearance in 'Jonathan Creek'.

Jonathan Ross still makes money from his Jonathan Creek cameo

The 63-year-old chat show host receives a small sum each year from repeats of his appearance in the Alan Davies-fronted detective series in 2000 but admits that he has no recollection of filming for the episode.

Jonathan said on his 'Reel Talk' podcast: "I was in an episode of 'Jonathan Creek' and I know this because I receive a cheque about once a year for about £3.91.

"I can't remember doing it – I always loved Alan Davies and I know I did it, but I can't remember filming it."

The 'Jonathan Ross Show' presenter has also featured as himself in the comedy shows 'Only Fools and Horses' and 'Extras' during his career and explained that he keeps the money he makes when the programmes are repeated.

He explained: "I was in 'Extras', I was in 'Only Fools and Horses', I was briefly in 'French and Saunders' once, I must earn about £7 or £8 a year on all these appearances.

"Do you know what I do with the money? I keep it. I earned it."

Meanwhile, Jonathan revealed recently that he has gone to the loo outside to train his dogs Pumpkin and Spooky to follow his lead.

The star told Emily Dean's 'Walking the Dog' podcast when asked if he had ever relieved himself outdoors: "Do you mean when I weed in the garden or when I pooed in the garden?

"It’s actually desirable because you have to mark your territory."

His daughter Honey, 27, who appeared with him on the show, chipped in: "He claimed he was doing it to make the dogs feel more comfortable."

She also joked: "But honestly, he was doing it on his own time for himself."