Jonathan Ross has gone to the loo outside to train his dogs to follow his lead.

Jonathan Ross has gone to the loo outside to train his dogs to follow his lead

The animal-loving chat show host, 63, owns a pair of Brussels Griffons called Pumpkin and Spooky and his daughter said the presenter goes to the loo outside to make them feel more “comfortable” about doing the same.

Jonathan told the ‘Walking the Dog’ podcast, hosted by Emily Dean when asked if he’d ever relieved himself outdoors: “Do you mean when I weed in the garden or when I pooed in the garden?

“It’s actually desirable because you have to mark your territory.”

His daughter Honey, 27, who appeared with him on the show, chipped in: “He claimed he was doing it to make the dogs feel more comfortable.”

She also joked: “But honestly, he was doing it on his own time for himself.”

Jonathan added: “If you’re going to poo in the garden, leaves are nowhere near as absorbent as you might hope when it comes to wiping up – that’s all I’m going to say.”

He also admitted on the podcast staff on his chat show were “scared” of him as opened up about his changing relationship with colleagues.

The ITV presenter added he found it a “difficult learning curve” to change the way he speaks to staff as he used to think he could “say almost anything” without consequences.

Jonathan said: “I’ve grown markedly more aware of the impact words can have whereas when I was younger, I used to think you could say almost anything because they’re just words.

“I also felt like, if I didn’t intend something but you say something as a joke, you kind of thought everyone knew the intention.

“It was a fairly hard one, a difficult learning curve.”