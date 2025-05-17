Jonathan Ross to return to Channel 4 for Handcuffed

Jonathan Ross will return to Channel 4 to present new show ‘Handcuffed’.

The programme will take eight pairs of strangers with completely different opinions, beliefs, lifestyles, and habits, and handcuff them together 24/7 in the ultimate test of survival.

Shackled around the clock, the pairs will be sent on a road trip across the UK, in the hope they find common ground along the way.

If a pair can last chained together, they’ll be in the running for a £100,000 jackpot – but if it proves too much and they demand to be unchained, their shot at the jackpot is gone.

Jonathan will guide the groups on their path to reconciliation and the series marks his return to Channel 4, having started his career presenting ‘The Last Resort’ on the Channel in 1987.

Jonathan said: “I believe this experiment will go a small way to healing a fractured Britain; after all, to know is to love. I’m rooting for our couples to go the distance and not let our differences overpower us.”

Tim Hancock, Commissioning Editor, added: “Funny, intense, and featuring a cast reflecting a truly diverse range of British characters, this is the kind of social experiment you’d only see on Channel 4. The series aims capture modern Britain by examining its divisions and hopefully helping mend some of them too.”

David Glover, Executive Producer, said: “The show is designed to both to be funny and to have a surprising amount of heart. The winners will have to be able to put their differences aside and get along.”