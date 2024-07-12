Jonathan Ross is in talks for the celebrity version of 'The Traitors'.

The 'Masked Singer' judge recently teased he was trying to make space in his schedule for a "reality type thing", and it has now been reported he is seen as the perfect choice for the highly anticipated star-studded edition of the BBC competition show.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: “Jonathan is the ideal target for 'The Traitors' producers because he’s a high-profile celebrity who doesn’t regularly appear on the reality TV circuit.

“He’s also one of a small army of stars who are self-confessed fans of the show.”

The 63-year-old broadcaster had teased his reality TV plans while discussing his upcoming plans for the year.

Appearing on 'The Therapy Crouch' podcast, he said: "I'm still doing the talk show ['The Jonathan Ross Show']. That's coming back next year. I'm doing 'Masked Singer' again this year.

"I might be doing a reality type thing if I can get all the dates to work, which is quite a fun thing."

When host Peter Crouch asked if he will be boarding a plane and heading Down Under, he said: "No, not the jungle. I wouldn't go in the jungle. I wouldn't want to eat that stuff. And I wouldn't... I'd just get bored."

He then spilled that he has a fear of heights, adding: "I tell you what I wouldn't like on that, the height thing when they make you walk out of that thing in the beginning. But I just don't think it would be a fun thing to do. When you get older, you do have to factor in, you know, what do I actually want to do with my time?"

Jonathan previously ruled out a return to presenting at the BBC after he was suspended for 12 weeks without pay by the broadcaster in 2008, after a series of lewd answerphone messages left for actor Andrew Sachs about his granddaughter Georgina Baillie were aired on BBC Radio 2's 'The Russell Brand Show' without consent.

He told Digital Spy: "I'm very happy at ITV. I'm an ITV person. I have no problem with the BBC, but I have no intention of going back there to host shows."