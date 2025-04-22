'Big Brother' stars Jordan Sangha and Henry Southan have split.

The couple met during the 20th season of the show - when it made a comeback on ITV - in 2023 and subsequently struck up a romance, but around 18 months after they left the famous house, they have now gone their separate ways but have vowed to stay friends.

'Big Brother' winner Jordan wrote on Instagram: "After many happy times, memories and precious experiences, Henry and I have parted ways.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported us. We will always remain close friends. Cheers x."

Henry - who came third on the show behind Jordan and Olivia Young - shared a similar statement on his own Instagram Story.

He wrote: "After a lot of thought, Jordan and I have decided to go our separate ways. It's incredibly sad, and we're both hurting, but we know it's the right step.

"We're so grateful for the love and support you've shown us - thank you. Please give us some space as we figure things out privately."

The former couple moved in together straight after 'Big Brother' ended and 10 months later, Henry, 27, teased they could get married.

Asked if they plan to tie the knot, he told The Sun newspaper: "Who knows, I love him to bits."

"It's been nearly a year. We haven't sort of like threatened to murder each other or anything yet.

"Everything is going well. We live together, we moved in very soon after we we came out.

"It's been going so well. I think it's so weird, I think Big Brother is maybe actually a dating show I don't know.

"My mother when I came out, of course you had to find your partner on national television, not on a dating app!

"So yeah it's going well."

Weeks after the show ended, the pair dismissed speculation their relationship was just a showmance.

Asked if they were in love, Henry said: “We were hesitant about using the L-word but when we get p***** we use it.”

Jordan added: “We’re very much in love...

"I mean I wish it was a showmance, but it’s not.”