Jorgie Porter has teased "something really special is happening" when she returns to Hollyoaks.

Jorgie Porter is returning to Hollyoaks after her maternity ended

The 37-year-old star and her fiancé Ollie Piotrwoski welcomed their second child, daughter Peony, into the world seven months ago, and she has recently finished her maternity leave.

While confirming she's preparing to return to the E4 soap, the mother-of-two cryptically teased something big is happening involving her character, Theresa McQueen.

Asked if she's heading back to Hollyoaks, Jorgie - who also has two-year-old son Forest with her partner - told OK! Magazine: "Yes, when my maternity is finished I’m going back. Something really special is happening when I go back, which I can’t give away, but it’s exciting. When I went back after having Forest I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is so exciting!' as I hadn’t hung out with adults in forever, but this time I’m going to pull back on the excitement. I feel like I go into a different life on set and don’t talk about the kids as much. It’s like a double life."

In the chat, Jorgie also revealed Ollie is set to undergo a vasectomy as the couple have no plans to extend their brood.

Asked if more children are on the cards for the couple, she said: "No, we’re good now. We have definitely decided that’s it. Ollie is getting the snip – he needs to do it. For me, personally, if there was another one, I’d be like, 'There’s no time for anything. I don’t want to miss any more moments than I already do with my two.' So no, we are happy and very blessed."

Jorgie admits it's hard work juggling motherhood.

Asked if she gets much "me time", she told the publication: "Gosh, not much. Now that my baby is getting older I do more, but in the newborn stage there was absolutely no way. I grab an hour or two and get my nails or hair done, but then I think, 'What do I do now?' You don’t really relax because then you panic about what the babies are up to and if they’re okay."

Jorgie admitted her son can be a "tad dramatic" like his mother, but baby Peony has been "a very easy baby so far".

Asked for an update on her youngest child, she shared: "Dare I say, she’s been a very easy baby so far. I haven’t noticed a massive difference between having a boy and a girl just yet. I’m quite lucky that I’ve got happy babies, but Forest is definitely a tad dramatic, like me. He’s a bit bossy and so am I – but you can’t have two bosses, so I’m navigating that."