Josh Jones has announced his first project just weeks after pulling out of 'Dancing On Ice'.

Josh Jones has taken on a new project after his Dancing on Ice exit

The 32-year-old comedian, who was partnered with pro skater Tippy Packard, was forced to exit the ITV skating competition last month due to being injured during rehearsals.

However, the star has now announced he will be fit enough to head out on the road for a 27-day autumn UK tour called 'I Haven’t Won The Lottery So Here’s Another Tour Show'.

He said: "I’m so excited to go on tour and perform for people who have come to see me on purpose!

"This new show is my favourite I’ve written, it’s going to be a proper good laugh.

"Come for a fun night out and help me buy a new sofa."

The Edinburgh Award-nominated funnyman is kicking off the show in Richmond Yorks on September 4, and he'll then head across the UK before wrapping up the tour on December 5 in Aberdeen.

After his 2023/2024 smash hit tour 'Gobsmacked', this will be the eagerly anticipated return to the live stage for the beloved Mancunian.

The new show is jam-packed with laughs as he chats about all things history, cats, wrestling and more.

Josh was forced to quit 'Dancing on Ice' hours before the third live show due to sustaining an injury.

The announcement came in a statement on the show's official social media platforms.

It read: "Josh Jones sustained an injury during rehearsals and has had to withdraw from 'Dancing on Ice'. Josh and Tippy's partnership will be greatly missed.

"We will be helping to support Josh and wish him well with his recovery."

Josh and Tippy's first performance was to the Scissor Sisters' 2006 hit 'I Don't Feel Like Dancin'', which landed them in the bottom two.

Tickets for 'I Haven’t Won The Lottery So Here’s Another Tour Show' are on sale on Wednesday, February 12 and available from joshjonescomedy.com.