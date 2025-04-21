Josh Jones was asked to sign fan's private parts at stand-up gig

Josh Jones was horrified when a man asked him "to sign his balls".
The 32-year-old comedian was doing stand-up at a stag do when the "drunk man just came up to the front row, and he got his testicles out", but Josh had to refuse the bizarre request because "the only pen I could find was a ballpoint pen".
He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “A guy at a stag do just came up to the front row, and he got his testicles out.
“And then he was just trying to get me to sign his balls, basically.
“But I said no because the only pen I could find was a ballpoint pen, and I said, ‘That might hurt you.’
“So, that was a bit weird. But then his mate was like, ‘Oh, sorry about that.’ He was just really drunk and got his balls out.
“So, that’s just [thinking] on the top of my head - but I’m sure there’ll be weirder stuff coming.
“Stuff kind of happens, and you just forget about it and then years later, you're like, ‘Oh, that was mad, actually!’"
However, that was not the only gig of Josh's that has been plagued by unexpected moments.
The 'Dancing on Ice' 2025 contestant shared another situation which led to injury.
He explained: “Someone was injured once, and it was the person hosting the show.
“They injured themself on stage, but we were like, ‘Let’s pause the show while you get sorted.’
“But they were like really persistent and were like, ‘No, the show must go on!’
“And then paramedics ended up coming, and I was on stage whilst he was being carried out on a gurney.”
Asked how he adapted to that situation, Josh said: “Well, I was only a few years into it, and I was a bit like, ‘Wow, what’s going on?’
“It was just a weird day. Yeah, that was a weird one.”
The '8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown' star is preparing to tour the UK in Autumn 2025 with his new show 'I Haven’t Won The Lottery So Here’s Another Tour Show!', and he wants to give people "a fun night out".
He said: "It's just going to be a fun night out, and I'm not doing anything too serious.
"I'm just writing loads of fun jokes, big laughs, fun night out.
"It's a bit of escapism because I feel like everyone's a bit fuming, the world's a bit mad, and I just want everyone to have a good time.
"I want proper entertainment, just loads of jokes, [a] big night out."
Josh Jones kicks off his UK tour, 'I Haven’t Won The Lottery So Here’s Another Tour Show!' from September 2025.
Tickets are available at www.joshjonescomedy.com.
Josh Jones 'I Haven’t Won The Lottery So Here’s Another Tour Show!' 2025 tour dates:
04.09.25 Richmond, Yorkshire Georgian Theatre Royal
10.09.25 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club
11.09.25 Stourbridge Fitz of Laughter Comedy Club
12.09.25 Birmingham Glee Studio
13.09.25 Barnard Castle The Witham
18.09.25 Carlisle Old Fire Station
19.09.25 Chester Storyhouse
24.09.25 Dublin Whelan's
25.09.25 Belfast Black Box
27.09.25 Birkenhead Future Yard
02.10.25 Nottingham The Old Cold Store
03.10.25 Southampton The Attic
04.10.25 Southend Dixon Studio
15.10.25 Leicester Firebug
16.10.25 Barnard Castle the Witham
21.10.25 Cambridge Junction
23.10.25 Brighton Forge Studio
24.10.25 Guildford G Live Bellerby Studio
30.10.25 Hull Truck Studio
07.11.25 Bristol Hen and Chicken
09.11.25 Salford Lowry Quays
19.11.25 London Leicester Square Theatre
21.11.25 Chorley Chorley Theatre
02.12.25 Newcastle The Stand
03.12.25 Glasgow The Stand
04.12.25 Edinburgh Monkey Barrell (MB3)
05.12.25 Aberdeen Lemon Tree Lounge