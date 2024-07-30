Josh Oyinsan knew Mimii Ngulube was the one for him as soon as they met.

Josh Oyinsan on Mimii Ngulube: 'I didn't need to make other connections'

The 29-year-old model and the 24-year-old mental health nurse were crowned the winners of the ITV2 show's latest series on Monday (29.07.24) and Josh admitted he knew as soon as he entered the villas as a bombshell that he was only interested in Mimii.

He told host Maya Jama: "'I told her when I met her, she surprised me, everything I expected her to be, she was and more. So I didn't need to make other connections."

Mimii and Josh - who were in the final with Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies, Matilda Draper and Sean Stone and Jessica Spencer and Ayo Odukoya - have made history as the first black couple to win the show since the rebooted version of the series began in 2015.

Mimii and Josh had been coupled up ever since his arrival in the villa as a bombshell and she was previously paired with Ayo, whose head was turned by Jessica in Casa Amor.

The pair shared their feelings for each other in the speeches, with Mimii telling Josh: "You're attentive, kind, gentle and loving. Thank you for showing me the qualities that I thought were unrealistic in this day and age."

And, Josh made a romantic gesture, composing a poem for his partner.

He said: "You mentioned to me that no one has ever written you a poem before and I promised you I will so I hope you like it."